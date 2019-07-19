Highly Immersive Location Specific Multimedia Installations by Tracey Snelling

German artist Tracey Snelling creates highly immersive multimedia installations that are housed inside of tiny versions of specific locations. This form allows the viewer to weave mental stories about those who may live there. Among the specific places that Snelling has replicated include Cokkie Snoei in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Kottbusser Tor in Kreuzberg, Germany, and Rios Intermitentes in Havana, Cuba. Snelling also creates miniature locations around global ideas with pieces like “Tenement Rising” and “Clusterfuck 9”.

Through the use of sculpture, video, installation, and performance, I give my impression of a place, its people and their experience. Often, the cinematic image stands in for real life as it plays out behind windows in the buildings, sometimes creating a sense of mystery, other times stressing the mundane. My work derives from voyeurism, film noir, and geographical and architectural location. Within this idea of location, themes develop of a particular locale’s inhabitants: Who lives here? What do they do, and why? These questions transport observation into the realm of storytelling.

via Hi-Fructose