Lives of Women, An Online Series Featuring Women From All Walks of Life Sharing Their Experiences

Lives of Women is a wonderful online documentary series that offers an honest look into the experiences, thoughts and feelings of different women from all walks of life. The series was shot by cinematographer Meena Singh with the first seven episodes directed by Rodrigo Garcia (In Treatment). The remaining episodes were directed by showrunner Kestrin Pantera. The series can be viewed via Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

An intimate portrait series that showcases the voices, thoughts, and experiences of women as shaped by their past choices, present, and hopes for the future. These stories are equal parts happiness and hope, nostalgia and heartbreak. These are the voices of the women who make up our world.

