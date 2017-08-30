Laughing Squid

Little Gordon, A Hilarious Series That Imagines Gordon Ramsay as Tyrannical Young Boy

Little Gordon” is a hilarious online series by Hospitality Jobs from 2008 that imagines Gordon Ramsay as a tyrannical, foul-mouthed and critical young boy. The actor captures every manner of the excitable chef (including the hair) as he berates his mother, a restaurant chef and the school lunch ladies for their lack of culinary skills.

I’ve been coming here over two years and ever since Margaret became dinner lady she’s been out of her depth.’No wonder the kids are now bringing packed lunches.’ He then braves a bit of the sausage and says: ‘F**k me. I’m feeling sick.

Little Gordon also made a surprise appearance on one of Ramsay’s television shows in 2009.

