Lightning McQueen Trains Hard to Make a Comeback in the New Trailer for Cars 3

Disney•Pixar released the official trailer for Cars 3, the upcoming animated sequel to Cars and Cars 2 produced by Pixar Animation Studios and released by Walt Disney Pictures. The trailer finds Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) hitting rock bottom and training hard to make a comeback by fulfilling one last racing dream. Cars 3 is set to race into theaters on June 16th, 2017.

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician, Cruz Ramirez, with her own plan to win, plus inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn’t through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing’s biggest stage!