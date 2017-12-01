Laughing Squid

Colin Furze Builds a Life-Size Model of Kylo Ren’s TIE Silencer Spacecraft From Star Wars

British inventor Colin Furze, who previously built a gigantic Star Wars AT-ACT walker clubhouse, teamed up with eBay UK once again to create a life-size model of Kylo Ren‘s deadly TIE silencer spacecraft.

What an epic project this has been, 46ft long 23ft wide and 14ft high the full steel construction looks as menacing as it does in the film. The Tie fighter is on display at Burghley House in Stamford from Saturday the 2nd to Sunday the 10th of December, I will be there on Sunday the 10th of December so come down and grab a selfie with me and the craft in real life.

