LID, A Foldable Bike Helmet for Urban Riders That Features a Collapsible and Comfortable Design

LID, A Foldable Bike Helmet for Urban Riders That Sports a Collapsible and Comfortable Design

Sam Terry and his team at LID Helmets have created a wonderful foldable bike helmet for urban riders that features a collapsible and comfortable design. The stylish helmet, which comes in multiple colors, can easily be stored in a bag with ease. They are currently raising funds on Indeigogo to help with the manufacturing costs of their LID helmets.

We’re launching LID Helmets to address a common complaint amongst urban, commuter cyclists – what to do with your bike helmet when you’re not wearing it? Some riders lock it to their bike, some dangle it from their bag. However, ‘helmet hassle’ can be so bad that many riders don’t bother wearing one, or even worse, pass on cycling altogether. LID wants to change this by introducing an eco-friendly helmet which folds to slip into your bag and is so stylish, that no rider will ever have an excuse not to wear a helmet again. (read more)

