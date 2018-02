Not sure if I could take LEGO Zombies seriously… But I’m not about to clean up this mess.

Artist Nicolas King (a.k.a. “ NIXOLAS “) used Golaem crowd simulation software to create a amusing animation that follows a horde of LEGO Zombies as they rush into a city, crash into a building, and fall to pieces before they are able to spread their infection.

