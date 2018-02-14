LEGO Ship in a Bottle

Jake Sadovich of Garden City, Idaho created an incredible ship in a bottle entirely out of LEGO. It is now available to purchase from the LEGO shop, due to the success of his LEGO Ideas submission in 2016.
Continue a nautical tradition when you build the LEGO® Ideas Ship in a Bottle, featuring a highly detailed ship with the captain’s quarters, cannons, masts, crow’s nest and printed sail elements. Fan creator, Jake Sadovich, was inspired by an actual ship in a bottle that he had built a few years earlier when he decided to build a replica in LEGO brick form (read more)