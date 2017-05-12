Barista Creates Colorful Latte Art Featuring Pop Culture Characters and Classic Artwork

A post shared by ??? (@leekangbin91) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:11pm PDT

Seoul, South Korea barista Kangbin Lee of the C.Through coffee shop has created what he calls Cremart, a beautiful series of colorful latte art featuring characters from pop cultures and classic works of art.

A post shared by ??? (@leekangbin91) on Apr 28, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

A post shared by ??? (@leekangbin91) on Jan 8, 2016 at 1:47am PST

A post shared by ??? (@leekangbin91) on May 1, 2017 at 11:34pm PDT

A post shared by ??? (@leekangbin91) on Apr 12, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

A post shared by ??? (@leekangbin91) on Mar 23, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

A post shared by ??? (@leekangbin91) on Jan 17, 2017 at 9:57pm PST

A post shared by ??? (@leekangbin91) on Jan 15, 2017 at 2:58am PST

A post shared by ??? (@leekangbin91) on Sep 30, 2016 at 1:17am PDT

A post shared by ??? (@leekangbin91) on Apr 15, 2016 at 2:44am PDT

A post shared by ??? (@leekangbin91) on Sep 29, 2016 at 4:20am PDT

via Bored Panda