Barista Creates Colorful Latte Art Featuring Pop Culture Characters and Classic Artwork

Seoul, South Korea barista Kangbin Lee of the C.Through coffee shop has created what he calls Cremart, a beautiful series of colorful latte art featuring characters from pop cultures and classic works of art.

