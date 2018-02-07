CityWood, Beautiful Laser Cut 3D Wooden Maps of Cities From All Over the World

The CityWood is created form a city data that is transferred in the computer, features such as roads/streets and rivers are converted into layers to create depth of the design. …Each layer is cut separately with a one hundredth of a millimeter precision and polished with sand paper to provide smooth clean surface. To protect the wood each surface is finished with varnish to add color and make it more lasting. Each map is unique due to the individual grain of the wood.

Indie Designers , an artist collective in Krakow, Poland is currently raising funds through Kickstarter for their gorgeous CityWood minimalist 3D wooden maps that can be customized to a huge list of cities from around the world. Each map is laser cut using updated site specific data. These maps are extremely detailed in design, come in a variety of sizes and look beautiful hanging on a wall.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!