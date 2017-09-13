Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How to Build a Large Scale Star Wars AT-AT Walker Using Foam Insulation Boards

by at on

How to Build a Large Scale Star Wars AT-AT Walker From Foam Insulation Boards

Pastor Kyle Gilbert is back with an out of this world tutorial on how to build a large scale AT-AT Walker from Star Wars out of foam insulation boards. Kyle used Seamster‘s wooden AT-AT Instructable as reference for his build. He posted photos of the step-by-step process on Instructables. We previously wrote about Kyle’s tutorial on how to build Boba Fett’s modified Z-6 jetpack.

A few weeks ago, I found myself in need of a large prop for a four-week event at the church where I work. Since Star Wars was part of the fun, I began to imagine what kind of colossal Star Wars reference we could place in our building. While there were many worthy options, I couldn’t get past the idea of having a 17′ AT-AT in our lobby.

For this particular build, I knew that we would want to avoid having to place any anchors in the wall, and I knew that floor space would be limited, so I had the idea of half of an AT-AT (just an AT?) protruding from the wall. (read more)

How to Build a Large Scale Star Wars AT-AT Walker From Foam Insulation Boards

How to Build a Large Scale Star Wars AT-AT Walker From Foam Insulation Boards

How to Build a Large Scale Star Wars AT-AT Walker From Foam Insulation Boards

How to Build a Large Scale Star Wars AT-AT Walker From Foam Insulation Boards

images via Kyle Gilbert

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter


Related Posts

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy