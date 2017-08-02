LaMetric Time, A WiFi Connected, App Enabled, Fully Programmable Smart Clock for Home or Work

The LaMetric Time is a WiFi connected, app enabled smart clock to use at home or at work. It is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $169 (15% off retail price).

Clocks are great for telling the time, sure, but LaMetric Time is so, so much more than a clock. This WiFi-connected, fully programmable clock is an intelligent display and control for smart homes, waking you up with music, giving you the forecast, letting you turn off lights and other appliances in your home, and so much more. Capable of integrating with a wide variety of services and apps, LaMetric Time can do just about anything you ask it to.

– Always-on, standalone WiFi display for smart home or office

– Integrate w/ a huge range of apps through the App Store, or program LaMetric Time yourself

– Dimensions designed to fit any shelf, bedside or desk

– Plays internet radio through a Bluetooth speaker & wakes you up w/ music

– Setup process is easy via iOS or Android app

– Comes w/ US, UK, & EU interchangeable plugs for use anywhere