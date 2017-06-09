L is for LED, A Circuit Playground Video Explaining How a Light-Emitting Diode Works

A group of helpful components explain to Adabot how a LED (light-emitting diode) works in the latest episode of Circuit Playground by Adafruit.
Advertisements
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.
by Justin Page at on
A group of helpful components explain to Adabot how a LED (light-emitting diode) works in the latest episode of Circuit Playground by Adafruit.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.