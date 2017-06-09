Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

L is for LED, A Circuit Playground Video Explaining How a Light-Emitting Diode Works

by at on

A group of helpful components explain to Adabot how a LED (light-emitting diode) works in the latest episode of Circuit Playground by Adafruit.

L is for LED A Circuit Playground Video Explaining How an LED Works

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.