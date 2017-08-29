Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Career of Kristofer Hivju, The Actor Who Plays Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones

by at on

In a wild episode of the IMDb series No Small Parts, host Brandon Hardesty takes a look at the career of Kristofer Hivju, the Norwegian actor known for his role as Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones.


Related Laughing Squid Posts



Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy