The team at Kitty Hawk has created the Kitty Hawk Flyer, a personal electric aircraft that’s easy to fly and does not require a pilot’s license. Their first prototype was “designed to be flown over fresh water in uncongested areas of the US.” The official Kitty Hawk Flyer is currently scheduled to become available to purchase by the end of 2017.

