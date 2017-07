YouTuber cheer984u created a funny video of a young child, named Evan, giving Transformers villain Megatron the head of Optimus Prime on a stick while visiting Universal Studios in 2015. Over a year later, Evan betrayed Megatron on his birthday and delivered the AllSpark to Optimus Prime.

