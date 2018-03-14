Kid Arthur, An Adventure-Filled Cartoon Putting a Modern Spin on Ancient King Arthur Legends

The legend of King Arthur is one of Britain’s greatest contributions to world culture – in fact Arthur was already famous when Britain was just a tiny island off the shore of medieval Europe – and now British animators bring Arthur to life as a plucky schoolkid. Today it’s a pilot on Youtube’s Cartoon Hangover but tomorrow it could be a fully fledged series, if viewers get behind it.

