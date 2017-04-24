KFC’s New Colonel Sanders Rob Lowe Plans to Launch the New Zinger Sandwich Into Space

Rob Lowe has been cast as Colonel Sanders, famous businessman and the face of Kentucky Fried Chicken, for their new ad campaign for the spicy Zinger chicken sandwich. Lowe promotes the new sandwich and the food chain’s plans to launch the Zinger into space.

When your spicy, crispy chicken sandwich is already world famous, there’s only one place left to go. And that’s space. That’s right, KFC’s new Zinger chicken sandwich is going to space. Sorry to ruin the surprise for you, but some people only read the descriptions on these things, and we just wanted to be clear about this.