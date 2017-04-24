Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

KFC’s New Colonel Sanders Rob Lowe Plans to Launch the New Zinger Sandwich Into Space

by at on

Rob Lowe has been cast as Colonel Sanders, famous businessman and the face of Kentucky Fried Chicken, for their new ad campaign for the spicy Zinger chicken sandwich. Lowe promotes the new sandwich and the food chain’s plans to launch the Zinger into space.

When your spicy, crispy chicken sandwich is already world famous, there’s only one place left to go. And that’s space. That’s right, KFC’s new Zinger chicken sandwich is going to space. Sorry to ruin the surprise for you, but some people only read the descriptions on these things, and we just wanted to be clear about this.

Advertisements
Laughing Squid



  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.