Adam Savage and Vsauce Host Michael Stevens Build a Kendama Japanese Ball and String Toy

For his latest project in Tested‘s One Day Builds series, creator and prop master Adam Savage teamed up with Vsauce host Michael Stevens to make a Kendama, a Japanese ball and string toy, from scratch.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
For his latest project in Tested‘s One Day Builds series, creator and prop master Adam Savage teamed up with Vsauce host Michael Stevens to make a Kendama, a Japanese ball and string toy, from scratch.
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!