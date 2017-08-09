Kayaking Through an Abandoned Cargo Ship

A kayaker strapped on a GoPro camera and captured wonderful footage of himself paddling through the rusty abandoned MV E Evangelia cargo ship off the coast of Costinesti, Romania.
via TwistedSifter
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
A kayaker strapped on a GoPro camera and captured wonderful footage of himself paddling through the rusty abandoned MV E Evangelia cargo ship off the coast of Costinesti, Romania.
via TwistedSifter
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!