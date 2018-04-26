Laughing Squid

Kate McKinnon and Beth Kobliner Teach Kids About Money, Loans, Credit Cards, and Saving for Pizza

Author and personal finance journalist Beth Kobliner teamed up with Kate McKinnon of Saturday Night Live to teach a group of adorable kids all about money, taking out loans, credit cards, and the importance of waiting patiently and saving up for a slice of delicious pizza.

When Saturday Night Live’s Kate McKinnon said she’d collaborate with me on a video to teach kids financial basics—a subject that makes most adults break into a cold sweat—I knew it’d be hilarious and helpful.

Whether she’s making the kids giggle about loans or crack up about credit cards, Kate delivers smart advice with more than a spoonful of comic genius. And just in time for April’s Financial Literacy Month. (read more)

