A Stunning Mosque With Stained Glass Windows That Create a Mesmerizing Kaleidoscope of Color

Great Big Story visited Nasir al-Mulk, a stunning, highly adorned mosque in Shiraz, Iran. Known as the “Pink Mosque”, Nasir al-Mulk features giant stained glass windows that create a mesmerizing kaleidoscope of color when the sun streams through. The mosque also features beautiful traditional Persian designs on the walls of both the interior and exterior, offering worshippers and visitors an incredibly picturesque experience

Iran’s Nasir al-Mulk, commonly known as the “Pink Mosque,” is a technicolor daydream. Although the exterior showcases traditional Islamic architecture, hidden inside is an interior covered with intricate stained glass windows…

