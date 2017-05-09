Laughing Squid

K-2SO Skateboarding Helmet With Glowing Eyes

To celebrate Star Wars Day last week, geeky and creative father Donovan Ewing (a.k.a. “The Beardless Man“) created an awesome Rogue One themed tutorial video where he demonstrates how to make a K-2SO skateboarding helmet that features glowing eyes. We previously wrote about the Star Wars Millennium Falcon tablet theater that Donovan made for his kids.

Happy Star Wars Day everyone! To celebrate this holiday from a galaxy far, far away, I wanted to make something inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars story. Since there are a lot of other Star Wars helmets out there, I decided to make one for a character that is underrepresented in the helmet world – K-2SO.

Special thanks to Gilbert Cruz from Vector Graphics for the last minute 3D print I needed!

DIY K-2SO Helmet

A post shared by @iamthebeardlessman on

