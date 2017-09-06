Justin Roiland Prank Calls Preacher Joel Osteen’s Megachurch Prayer Line as Rick of ‘Rick and Morty’

While appearing as a guest of the H3 podcast, the very funny Justin Roiland prank called the prayer line at preacher Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Megachurch in Houston, Texas, invoking his character Rick Sanchez of the animated series Rick and Morty. While posing questions, Roiland was surprised to find that the voice on the other end of the phone had started begun in tongues. Without missing a beat, Roiland began scatting back at her. Surprisingly, the operator laughed.

My name is Rick…are you talking in tongues right now? How does it work the prayer, the prayer line? I need to talk to Joel Osteen. It’s a very important message I have lots of money right now. I have I have over $ 87,000 and I am ready. Sorry, I have $83,897 right now for Joel Osteen and I’m ready to pray. Let’s pray together.

The prank call was made in an effort to raise money for those hardest hit by Hurricane Harvey.