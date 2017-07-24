The Mighty Justice League Bands Together to Save the World in the New Trailer For the Zack Snyder Film

At Comic-Con 2017, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Justice League, director Zack Snyder‘s upcoming superhero film based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name. The trailer follows Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) as they band together to save the world from “an assault of catastrophic proportions.” Justice League is set to fight its way into theaters on November 17th, 2017.

Months after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and inspired by Superman’s apparent sacrifice for humanity, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince assemble a team of metahumans consisting of Barry Allen, Arthur Curry, and Victor Stone to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons, who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth.