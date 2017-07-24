Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Mighty Justice League Bands Together to Save the World in the New Trailer For the Zack Snyder Film

by at on

At Comic-Con 2017, Warner Bros. released the first trailer for Justice League, director Zack Snyder‘s upcoming superhero film based on the DC Comics superhero team of the same name. The trailer follows Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) as they band together to save the world from “an assault of catastrophic proportions.” Justice League is set to fight its way into theaters on November 17th, 2017.

Months after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and inspired by Superman’s apparent sacrifice for humanity, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince assemble a team of metahumans consisting of Barry Allen, Arthur Curry, and Victor Stone to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons, who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth.


Related Laughing Squid Posts





Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.
Privacy Policy