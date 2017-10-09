Laughing Squid

Batman Unites a Team of DC Superheroes to Battle Evil in New Justice League Trailer

Warner Bros. released a new trailer for Justice League, the upcoming DC Comics superhero film directed by Zack Synder. The trailer features a world where Superman (Henry Cavill) is dead and Batman (Ben Affleck) must unite Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) to help bring a new evil threat to its knees. The film is set to battle its way into theaters on November 17th, 2017.

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.


