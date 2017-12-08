Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard Try to Save the Dinosaurs in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer

Universal Pictures released the first official trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the upcoming sci-fi adventure film directed by J. A. Bayona that’s a sequel to Jurassic World from 2015. The thrilling trailer follows Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) as they return to the Jurassic World to save the dinosaurs from the island that is about to be swallowed by an erupting volcano. Jeff Goldblum also makes a return as Dr. Ian Malcolm. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled to ravage theaters on June 22nd, 2017.

It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.