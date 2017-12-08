Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard Try to Save the Dinosaurs in ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ Trailer

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Universal Pictures released the first official trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the upcoming sci-fi adventure film directed by J. A. Bayona that’s a sequel to Jurassic World from 2015. The thrilling trailer follows Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) as they return to the Jurassic World to save the dinosaurs from the island that is about to be swallowed by an erupting volcano. Jeff Goldblum also makes a return as Dr. Ian Malcolm. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is scheduled to ravage theaters on June 22nd, 2017.

It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard Try to Save the Dinos in New 'Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom' Trailer

A post shared by Jurassic World (@jurassicworld) on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy