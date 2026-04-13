‘Judge Boing Boing’ — A Web Series About a Bewildered Muppet Judge by Frank Oz and Bill Barretta

“Judge Boing Boing” is a silly series of short videos from the ingenious minds of legendary Muppet puppeteers Frank Oz and Bill Barretta about an absent-minded judge and his slightly irreverent yet loyal staff.

Welcome to Judge Boing Boing’s court!

The series was recorded on Stage 15 at MGM Studios in 2025. Barretta said it began as a spontaneous idea while they were in New York City promoting the documentary Muppet Guys Talking, and it took hold almost immediately, though how it became about a judge isn’t altogether clear.

I think we were at your apartment waiting to go to the next place where we were going to do some press…somebody asked me something, and I went into the Ed Wynn character for some dumb reason, and I don’t know why, but I started I responded that way. And then somebody else, I think you started asking me other questions, and it just was stupid and silly, but I don’t remember how it became a judge.

Frank Oz and Bill Barretta Talk About ‘Judge Boing Boing’

via The Awesomer