Josh Horton and Florian ‘Venom’ Kohler Perform Magnificent Juggling Pool Trick Shots

Kuma Films has captured footage at SkillCon in Las Vegas of world champion juggler Josh Horton and pool shark Florian “Venom” Kohler teaming up to perform a magnificent series of juggling pool trick shots.
by Justin Page at on
