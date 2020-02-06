JBJ Soul Kitchen, Jon Bon Jovi’s Non-Profit Restaurants That Welcome Those Able to Pay and Those Who Can’t

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi of the eponymous rock band Bon Jovi is a loyal son of New Jersey. As such, he and his JBJ Soul Foundation have built the JBJ Soul Kitchen in three locations throughout the state – Red Bank, Toms River and Rutger’s University in Newark.

This farm-to-table restaurant fully embraces its role as a community restaurant, serving customers who can pay and those who cannot. The menu does not have any prices printed, the suggested price of a meal is $20 and every $20 thereafter will provide additional meals others.

There are no prices on our menu. If you are unable to pay the suggested donation, you may still enjoy a delicious meal. …We encourage our customers to effect change by making a suggested donation of $20 for their meal. Soul Kitchen offers a Pay It Forward Program where each additional $20 donation provides meals for those who are unable to donate.

In other words, all are welcome because “hope is delicious”.

Thanks, Jason Laskodi!