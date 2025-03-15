How John F. Kennedy’s Favorite James Bond Movie Influenced Men to Wear Blue Shirts to Work

Christopher of Magnify explained how President John F. Kennedy‘s favorite James Bond movie Dr. No inspired men to start wearing blue shirts to work instead of white, which was very much the standard at the time.

Have you ever wondered why so many men today choose blue dress shirts, especially in professional settings? Not too long ago, white was the only acceptable option for business attire. …“Dr. No” showcased the suave spy sporting blue shirts…Suddenly, sporting color to the office seemed both fashionable and sophisticated.