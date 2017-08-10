On a hard working episode of Glove and Boots, internet puppets Fafa the Groundhog and Mario share their thoughts on good job alternatives for occupations that have become obsolete over the years.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
On a hard working episode of Glove and Boots, internet puppets Fafa the Groundhog and Mario share their thoughts on good job alternatives for occupations that have become obsolete over the years.
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.
Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!