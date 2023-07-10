The Japanese Art of Food Replication

Popular Mechanics went into the studio of Noriko Watanabe, a shokuhin sampuru artist and founder of Fake Food Cooking, to learn how she makes such delectable visual feasts using materials such as resin, silicon, and acrylics. It can also be done with plastic or wax.

Called shokuhin sampuru, or “food sample,” this little-known yet remarkably detailed process creates delicious-looking food molded from silicone, crafted from resin, and colored with acrylic.

Here are some more samples of Noriko’s work.