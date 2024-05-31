Jack Nicholson Accepts 1975 BAFTA Best Actor Award From the Set of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’

During the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony in 1975, the award for Best Actor went to Jack Nicholson for his roles in both The Last Detail and Chinatown. Nicholson was not in the audience to accept his award due to the fact that he was in Oregon filming One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, so he hilariously accepted the award from the set, where everyone remained in character except Nicholson.

Greatest acceptance speech ever? Watch Jack Nicholson accept his Leading Actor award for his performance in The Last Detail and Chinatown on the set of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest in 1975.

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

Recent Posts

Beehiiv Partnership

Laughing Squid uses Beehiiv for our newsletter and it's really wonderful. Use our referral link to get 20% off the first 3 months of Beehiiv after a 30 day free trial.

"Born from the minds behind Morning Brew, Beehiiv offers an intuitive, no-code platform that simplifies newsletter creation and website design. Equip yourself with advanced growth tools, monetization strategies, and analytics that matter."

Begin your free trial today, there's no credit card required to sign up.