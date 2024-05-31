Jack Nicholson Accepts 1975 BAFTA Best Actor Award From the Set of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’
During the BAFTA Film Awards ceremony in 1975, the award for Best Actor went to Jack Nicholson for his roles in both The Last Detail and Chinatown. Nicholson was not in the audience to accept his award due to the fact that he was in Oregon filming One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, so he hilariously accepted the award from the set, where everyone remained in character except Nicholson.
