An Interactive Music Map That Visually Plots a Specific Artist With Artists Who Are Closest in Style

Music Map Tom Waits

Marek Gibney of the AI company Global Network Of Discovery (GNOD) has created a really clever interactive music map that plots through search terms, the name of an artist and those artists that are closest in style to the artist searched. The closer the other names are to the original artist, the closer they are in style. Each artist on the page can be clicked, which then puts them at the center of the map with other artists revolving around them.

The closer two names are, the greater the probability people will like both artists. Click on any name to travel along.

Gibney also created Gnoosic, a learning AI that asks the user input three of their favorite artists in order to provide a list of new similarly styled music to discover.

Gnod is a self-adapting system that learns about the outer world by asking its visitors what they like and what they don’t like. In this instance of Gnod all is about music. Gnod is kind of a search engine for music you don’t know about. It will ask you what music you like and then think about what you might like too. When I set Gnod online its database was completely empty. Now it contains thousands of bands and quite some knowledge about who likes what. And Gnod learns more every day.

Music Maps - The Cure

Music Maps - Red Hot Chili Peppers

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

