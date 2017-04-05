Laughing Squid

Instapour, A Monthly Subscription Service That Delivers All the Ingredients for Cocktails at Home

Instapour is a monthly subscription delivery service that very conveniently provides all the ingredients for eight to sixteen homemade cocktails, including 375ml of the chosen spirit, the garnishes and the tools needed to create the enclosed recipe. The monthly kits are ground-shipped across the United States, with on-demand available in Los Angeles and New York City. A first-month subscription to Instapour is currently available for purchase in the Laughing Squid store for $29.99 – a 40% discount on the regular price of $49.99.

Save yourself a trip to the bar or grocery store to pick up a night cap after a long day. With this deal, you’ll get an Instapour Cocktail Kit sent to your door at a discount! Every month, this subscription service delivers 8 to 16 ready to pour gourmet cocktails so you can enjoy a quick drink any time. Craft cocktail kits include a spirit bottle, the Instapour Gourmet Cocktail Blend, and 8 to 16 garnishes. …First Kits Ship w/in 2-4 Weeks

