InstaGif Camera, A Polaroid Style Camera That Prints Handheld GIF Images Instantly

Coder and designer Abhishek Singh has created the InstaGif Camera, a Polaroid style camera that captures a few moments of activity and then instantly releases a handheld cartridge containing an animated GIF image. We previously wrote about Abhishek ‘s augmented reality project where he recreated “World 1-1” from Super Mario Bros. and tested out in the real world.

I built a camera that snaps a GIF and ejects a little cartridge so you can hold a moving photo in your hand! I’m calling it the “Instagif NextStep”. Don’t ask me why I built it, it sounded like a fun challenge and I always wanted to hold a moving photo. If it wasn’t obvious, I was inspired by the Polaroid OneStep.

What I love about these kinds of projects is that they involve a bunch of different skill sets and disciplines – hardware, software, 3D modeling, 3D printing, circuit design, mechanical/electrical engineering, design, fabrication etc that need to be integrated for it to work seamlessly. Ironically this is also what I hate about these kinds of projects. :P (read more)

