An Animated Mashup of ‘Inside Out’ and ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ That Reveals How Wade Really Feels

Producer Tina Alexander and animator Daniel Baxter of How It Should Have Ended hilariously mashed together the Disney Pixar movie Inside Out and Deadpool and Wolverine, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the personified emotions of Wade Wilson and his superhero alter ego.

An Inside Out & Deadpool crossover cartoon from How It Should Have Ended. Deadpool is asked to save Marvel, so how does that make him feel? Are his emotions up to the task?

They also tried to personify Wolverine’s emotions. Lucky for them, they weren’t as complicated as Deadpool’s.

via Miss Cellania