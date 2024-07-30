An Animated Mashup of ‘Inside Out’ and ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ That Reveals How Wade Really Feels

Producer Tina Alexander and animator Daniel Baxter of How It Should Have Ended hilariously mashed together the Disney Pixar movie Inside Out and Deadpool and Wolverine, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the personified emotions of Wade Wilson and his superhero alter ego.

An Inside Out & Deadpool crossover cartoon from How It Should Have Ended. Deadpool is asked to save Marvel, so how does that make him feel? Are his emotions up to the task?

They also tried to personify Wolverine’s emotions. Lucky for them, they weren’t as complicated as Deadpool’s.

Wolverine Emotions

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

