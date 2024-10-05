How Insects Have Evolved to Adapt to the Harshest of Environments on Earth

In a wriggly Ted-Ed lesson written by Charles Wallace and directed by Raghav Arumugam and Jagriti Khirwar, narrator Alexandra Panzer explains how certain insects are able to survive in the harshest of environments due to evolutionary advantages that allow them to thrive.

Insects are the world’s most numerous and diverse animals. Even where you’d least expect them in some of Earth’s most extreme environments, there they are. From a scalding volcano, parched desert, to a frigid glacier, insects are living life on the edge. So, how do they do it?