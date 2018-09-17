Ingenious Black Ink Tattoos That Use the Hidden Places Around Knees and Elbows to Create a Different Context

French artist Veks Van Hillik creates absolutely gorgeous black ink tattoos that are strategically placed in the hidden places behind knees and elbows so that two different designs can be incorporated into one, creating a different context depending on how the joint is positioned. Examples of this ingenious idea includes a gorgeous black scarab that grows wings (elbow), a rather realistic octopus that opens up wide (knee), an expanding Koi fish (elbow), an opening eye inside a flower (knee), just to name a few.
via Menace Tattoo, Boing Boing