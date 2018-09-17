Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Ingenious Black Ink Tattoos That Use the Hidden Places Around Knees and Elbows to Create a Different Context

by at on

Octopus Collapsing and Expanding Tattoo

French artist Veks Van Hillik creates absolutely gorgeous black ink tattoos that are strategically placed in the hidden places behind knees and elbows so that two different designs can be incorporated into one, creating a different context depending on how the joint is positioned. Examples of this ingenious idea includes a gorgeous black scarab that grows wings (elbow), a rather realistic octopus that opens up wide (knee), an expanding Koi fish (elbow), an opening eye inside a flower (knee), just to name a few.

via Menace Tattoo, Boing Boing



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP