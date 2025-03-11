Slow Motion Footage Showing How Big an Inflatable Object Can Get Before It Explodes

Australians Brett StanfordScott Gaunson, and Derek Herron of How Ridiculous added copious amounts of pneumatic air to inflatable objects to make them as large as possible before they exploded. This included a Wubble Bubble Ball, a rubber medical bladder, a basketball, and a couple of exercise balls. They then captured this whole experience in super slow motion.

How Big Will It Get Before It EXPLODES? 5000fps Slow Mo

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.

