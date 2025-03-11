Slow Motion Footage Showing How Big an Inflatable Object Can Get Before It Explodes

Australians Brett Stanford, Scott Gaunson, and Derek Herron of How Ridiculous added copious amounts of pneumatic air to inflatable objects to make them as large as possible before they exploded. This included a Wubble Bubble Ball, a rubber medical bladder, a basketball, and a couple of exercise balls. They then captured this whole experience in super slow motion.

How Big Will It Get Before It EXPLODES? 5000fps Slow Mo