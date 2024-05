The Full 17 Minute Version of ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ Recorded by Iron Butterfly in 1968

The full 17 minute version of “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida”, recorded by Iron Butterfly on May 27, 1968, at Ultrasonic Studios in Hempstead, Long Island, New York.



The song was written by Doug Ingle, the founder, lead vocalist, organist and primary composer of Iron Butterfly, who died on May 25th, 2024 at age 78.

In 1995 The Simpsons featured a parody of the song, “In the Garden of Eden”.