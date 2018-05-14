Cardiff voice actor and writer Scheiffer Bates performs spot on impressions of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Deadpool, Iron Man, and Groot were only a few of the many hilarious character impressions requested by Bates‘ fans.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog PostsPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.