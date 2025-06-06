An Incredible Cover of Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’ Performed in the Cree Language

Canadian singer Bebe Buckskin, who is indigenous to the Northern Alberta Boreal Muskeg, performed an incredible cover of the classic Led Zeppelin anthem “Immigrant Song” in her native language of Cree. Buckskin’s spectacular voice, combined with the beautiful language, gave the song an even deeper meaning than the original.

Here’s our rendition of a Zep classic, “The Immigrant Song”, sung in my Native Language, Cree

Led Zep Immigrant Song in Cree



