Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson Reminisce About Starting Out at the Upright Citizens Brigade in NYC

While appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the fabulous duo of Ilana Glazer and Abbi Jacobson from Broad City reminisced with the host about the early days of their career, starting out at the wonderfully infamous Upright Citizens Brigade Theater (UCB) in New York City. The women also spoke passionately about the Dream Act and encouraged the audience to call their senators about DACA legislation. Glazer even made a short video showing how to do so.

Earlier in the show, the two women talked about the influence that their long lasting, real-life friendship has had on their show.