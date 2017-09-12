Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

What If BioShock Was Made in 1998

by at on

98demake, a YouTube channel that turns modern games into their late 1990s equivalent, has taken the 2007 BioShock video game and imagined what it would have looked like if it was made in 1998.

What BioShock Would Look Like If It Were Made in 1998

A post shared by @98demake on


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter


Related Posts

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!





Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy