Hybrids, A Sci-Fi Short About an Ex-Soldier Who Hunts an Alien to Avenge Her Daughter’s Death

DUST presents Hybrids, a sci-fi short film written directed by Patrick Kalyn about an ex-special forces soldier and mother who hunts down an alien to avenge her daughter’s brutal death. The original soundtrack, composed by Sam Hulick, is available to purchase from Bandcamp.

In the wake of an alien infestation, an ex-special forces soldier’s daughter is killed in an alien attack. Seeking revenge, she leads a team deep into alien territory to a quarantined lab. Soon, she discovers the aliens aren’t alien at all, but a failed government experiment to create a bio-hybrid soldier. She must then expose the governments cover-up and save the last standing city in the quarantined zone from falling.