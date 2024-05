Hungry Husky Licks the Screen of a TV Playing a Sizzling Bacon Video

A hungry husky named Kira adorably licked the screen of a television that was playing a scrumptious close-up video of bacon sizzling in a pan. Kira’s human Katlin said that Kira can’t get enough of the salty treat.

When you can’t get enough bacon!

Kira and Her Siblings Are Very Motivated By Food