A Popular Humidifier Faces Off Against a Popular Dehumidifier in a Small Enclosed Space

Using a classic Steven Write joke as inspiration, Siri-whisperer and writer Nick Douglas of Lifehacker hilariously pit a MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier against a Pro Breeze PB-02-US Electric Mini Dehumidifier, both similarly priced, and let the competitors duke it out in the confines of a small room. The humidifier had a head start so that the dehumidifier had something with which to compete.

We decided to conduct the world’s first robust test of humidifier vs. dehumidifier. We sealed up a phone room at the Lifehacker office and turned on two machines…We turned on a hygrometer to measure the humidity. Then we waited.

In the end, the dehumidifier was no match for the more powerful humidifier at that price point. The winner went home with Nick.

