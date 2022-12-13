How to Wrap Shepherd Dogs for Christmas

Two very accommodating dogs, an Australian shepherd named Shiloh and a border collie named Abu, sat very patiently while their human amusingly demonstrated how to wrap them for Christmas. According to this human, this was all done for fun. Both dogs were adopted into the Papillion, Nebraska family home after a rough start in life.

I am a volunteer with my local animal rescue group. I fostered and adopted two rescues, Shiloh (a 4-year-old Australian Shepard) and Abu (a 4-year-old Border Collie). Both came from homes where they were unwanted and neglected. My family fell in love with and adopted them both! I create fun videos, stories, and personas of the dogs to make people laugh while promoting the option of adoption and the world of animal rescue.